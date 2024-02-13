Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 808 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 260,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HLI opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $129.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

