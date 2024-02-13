Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

