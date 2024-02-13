Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,128 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 490.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

