Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 36.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Hut 8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $401.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

