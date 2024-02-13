Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $82,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $70,816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

WMS opened at $163.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

