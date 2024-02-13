Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $74,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $805,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

UMBF stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.