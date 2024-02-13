Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $71,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

