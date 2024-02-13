Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $70,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silgan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Silgan Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $54.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

