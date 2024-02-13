Headlands Technologies LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VTWO stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.