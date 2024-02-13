Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGND

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.