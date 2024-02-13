Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,672 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

