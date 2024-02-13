Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 86 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,094.07.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,109.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,034.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,155.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,419 shares of company stock valued at $150,261,322 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

