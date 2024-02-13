Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 229 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Shares of IT stock opened at $450.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,369 shares of company stock worth $6,324,321 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

