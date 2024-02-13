Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

