Head to Head Review: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) vs. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -238.35% -29.00% -25.27%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 9.26 ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 11.44 -$19.57 million ($0.37) -2.84

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and ReWalk Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.69%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA beats ReWalk Robotics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

