Head-To-Head Contrast: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for One Liberty Properties and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Franklin Street Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.76 $42.18 million $1.09 19.10 Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.44 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.36

One Liberty Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 24.61% 7.55% 3.05% Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54%

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. One Liberty Properties pays out 165.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Franklin Street Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

