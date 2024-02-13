Head to Head Comparison: Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF) & NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Free Report) and NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of NVR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of NVR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and NVR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos 0 0 0 0 N/A NVR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

NVR has a consensus price target of $6,750.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.37%. Given NVR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NVR is more favorable than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and NVR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A NVR 17.09% 38.50% 25.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and NVR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NVR $9.31 billion 2.61 $1.59 billion $463.25 16.44

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Summary

NVR beats Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services. It operates the UrbiVilla, UrbiQuinta, UrbiHacienda, and UrbiClub housing brands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

