GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of GXO Logistics worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

