Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Guess? were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guess? by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Guess? by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Guess? by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Guess? by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,971,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

