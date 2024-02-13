Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,698 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

