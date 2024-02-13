Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 167.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $613.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.05. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $626.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

