Greenleaf Trust Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

