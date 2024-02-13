Greenleaf Trust Buys 186 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME stock opened at $206.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.97. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

