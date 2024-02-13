Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $147.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

