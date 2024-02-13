Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average of $164.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

