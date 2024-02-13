Greenleaf Trust Acquires 611 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $297.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.64 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

