Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco to post earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWO opened at C$42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$34.06 and a 52-week high of C$45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,238,400.00. In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,238,400.00. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Insiders have sold a total of 175,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.56.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

