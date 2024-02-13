Great-West Lifeco (GWO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

GWO opened at C$42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The company has a market cap of C$39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.19. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun sold 35,900 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.56, for a total transaction of C$1,527,882.46. In other news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.56, for a total transaction of C$1,527,882.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,479. 70.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.