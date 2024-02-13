Gould Capital LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gould Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,373 shares of company stock valued at $354,264,874 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $466.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,601,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,313,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.57 and its 200 day moving average is $333.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

