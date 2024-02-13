Gould Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gould Capital LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $244.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,350. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average of $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

