God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the period. God Bless America ETF accounts for 14.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 84.51% of God Bless America ETF worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YALL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 673.2% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 123,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

God Bless America ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654. God Bless America ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

