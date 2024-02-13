Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 33,389 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The firm has a market cap of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

