Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 33,389 shares.
Global Blue Group Stock Up 4.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The firm has a market cap of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.39.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
