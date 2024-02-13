Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $40.50

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $39.50 to $40.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Shares of GIL opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

