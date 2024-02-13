Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.61

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 134312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

