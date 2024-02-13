Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

