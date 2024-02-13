General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

