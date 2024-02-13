General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lowered by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 726.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

