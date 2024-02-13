GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on March 15th

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock opened at GBX 69.30 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of £294.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7,040.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.60. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.01).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

