GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on March 15th

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock opened at GBX 69.30 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of £294.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7,040.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.60. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.01).

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI)

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.