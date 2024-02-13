Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $350.18 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Gas has a total market cap of $350.18 million and $17.97 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00012062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 66,412,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. While NEO, the main cryptocurrency of NEO blockchain, represents ownership and is used for creating smart contracts and deploying decentralized applications, GAS pays for transaction fees and computational services. The amount of GAS generated is proportional to the amount of NEO held, and its demand increases with more transactions on the NEO network. GAS can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It was introduced by the NEO development team in China in 2014 when NEO was rebranded from Antshares.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

