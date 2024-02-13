G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIII. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.87 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

