Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.