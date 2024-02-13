Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

