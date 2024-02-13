Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
