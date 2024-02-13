Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

