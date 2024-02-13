Foundry Partners LLC Sells 111,410 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,410 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Hudson Technologies worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,253,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $672.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

