Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 160,786 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Comstock Resources worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 339,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

