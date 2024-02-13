Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,040 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.62% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 50.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 410.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 42.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 million, a PE ratio of -178.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.