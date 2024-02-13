Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Primo Water worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 66.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Primo Water by 374.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

