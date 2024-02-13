Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,740 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.5 %

ASB opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $967,988. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.