Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Dril-Quip worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

NYSE DRQ opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

