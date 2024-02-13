Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Photronics worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Photronics by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Photronics by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 366,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Photronics by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 325,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.